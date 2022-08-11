ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after police said he raped an incapacitated teen girl last fall.

Michael Williams, 21, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 9 after being extradited from Florida. Police charged Williams with raping a 15-year-old girl who was incapacitated in Addison in November 2021.

Williams was charged with 3rd-degree Rape: Victim Less Than 17 and Rape of a Female Physically Helpless.

He was taken to the Steuben County Jail on $1,000 cash bail.