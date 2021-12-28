Elmira man arrested for shooting revolver inside bar

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly shot a revolver in and around a local bar Monday night.

Jeffrey Mahood, 43, was arrested by Elmira Police after officers responded to reports of gunshots inside Gush’s Thirsty Bear on Washington Avenue around 10:10 p.m.

When they arrived, officers learned that Mahood later exited the bar, shot more rounds at the north door and fled on foot. The gunshots damaged the building, but no one was injured.

Police later located Mahood walking on Linden Place where he failed to comply and resisted arrest. Elmira Police then found a .22 caliber revolver in the pocket of his hoodie.

He was charged with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Criminal Use of a Firearm, and Aggravated Criminal Possession of a Weapon (all class-C felonies) and first-degree Reckless Endangerment (a class-D felony).

He was arraigned in the Elmira City Court and taken to the Chemung County Jail.