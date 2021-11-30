Elmira man arrested for stealing thousands from parents at local credit unions

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands in multiple incidents throughout the Southern Tier.

Jamie Lang, 37, was turned over to New York State Police after being released from the Bradford County Jail. He was incarcerated in Pennsylvania for other, unrelated charges.

He was then charged by NYSP for two separate crimes. In Steuben County, Lang was charged with six counts of criminal impersonation and third-degree Grand Larceny for allegedly stealing more than $5,500 from accounts at the Corning Federal Credit Union and First Heritage Federal Credit Union.

State Police said the main victims were his mother and father.

And in Chemung County, Lang allegedly stole electrical items from Lowe’s on in Big Flats and was charged with third-degree Grand Larceny.

Lang was arraigned and released to appear in the Town of Big Flats and Corning City Courts at a later date.