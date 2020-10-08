Southport man arrested for Violation of Parole

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Anthony Davidson, 37, of the Town of Southport, as a Fugitive from Justice.

Davidson was wanted by the Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force for a Violation of Parole.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force responded to Davidson’s residence where he was located.

Davidson was arrested and arraigned on the Fugitive from Justice charge and remanded to the Chemung County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.