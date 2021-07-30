Elmira man arrested for welfare fraud & grand larceny; recently featured on Twin Tiers Most Wanted

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hassan Gorden was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office one day after appearing on WETM’s Twin Tiers Most Wanted.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Gordne did not report his household income and received $2,524 in public assistance he was not eligible to receive.

Gorden was charged with grand larceny and welfare fraud and was then arraigned in Elmira City Court. Gorden was released on his own recognizance following the court appearance.

The Department of Social Services Special Investigation Unit is a collaborative effort between the Chemung County Department of Social Services, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and the Elmira Police Department responsible for protecting and maintaining the integrity of Social Services subsidy programs.