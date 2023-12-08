ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was arrested on Thursday following an assault where police say he struck another man in the head with a metal object.

According to a release sent out by the Elmira Police Department, 41-year-old Damen D. Brown was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 7, and was charged with assault in the 2nd degree, a class D felony.

The arrest stems from an incident where police arrived at the scene of an injured man in the 400 block of South Walnut St. around 4:25 p.m. Police say the man had been assaulted and was bleeding from his head, and with more details gathered, they learned he was hit in the head with a metal object. Police say the victim had numerous cuts to his head and arms, but received medical treatment at the hospital and was released.

Police learned that the assault happened inside a home in the 300 block of Broadway and that another male committed the act.

Police arrived at the residence and were met with no response from anyone inside, so a search warrant had to be granted.

Police watched the house until the warrant was granted before forcefully entering the house and found Brown inside.

Brown was arrested without incident and charged on the crime listed above.