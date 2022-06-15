ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police have announced the arrest of an Elmira man who was alleged to be in possession of child porn.

According to Elmira Police, Jonathan W. Wilson, 50, was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation that started back in March of 2022.

On March 21, 2022, officers from the Elmira Police Department were dispatched to an address in Elmira where they were contacted by a group of out-of-state individuals.

The group advised police that Wilson had been engaging in illicit conversations with a person whom Wilson believed was a child.

An investigation was established by investigators with the Elmira Police Department Detective Bureau. They responded and Wilson was interviewed.

During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained on Wilson’s home and his electronic devices were seized as evidence.

From the electronics, digital content on the devices consisting of child pornography was recovered.

Elmira Police transferred the case over to the Corning FBI Satellite Office for further investigation. On June 15, 2022, Wilson was arrested by Federal Special Agents on an active federal warrant for Possession and Receipt of Child Pornography.

Wilson is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and is being held for a detention hearing.