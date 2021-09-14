Elmira man arrested on gun charge

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Anthony Hundley, 51, was arrested by Elmira Police after a traffic stop on Tuesday uncovered a loaded .45 caliber Taurus Pro handgun.

According to Elmria Police, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of S. Walnut and Mt. Zoar St. around 3:29 p.m. while conducting enhanced patrols in Elmira. The enhanced patrols are part of the Elmira Police Department’s Community Response Team.

Police say a box of .45 caliber ammunition and a gun holster were found in the vehicle and that both the occupants “were known to have criminal histories that would prevent them from legally owning firearms.”

Both occupants of the vehicle were detained but police could not locate a gun inside the vehicle. Officers later responded to the area and recovered the .45 caliber Taurus Pro handgun outside the residence where the vehicle was initially seen.

Hundley, of Elmira, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd and is being held pending arraignment in the Elmria City Court. Police did not identify the second person in the vehicle.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Elmria Police at 607-737-5626 or the tip line at 607-271-HALT.