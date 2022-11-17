ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is in custody after dozens of weapons were found inside an Elmira residence by police on Thursday.

Police say that Madixx J. Burge, 22, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony.

The arrest comes after a search warrant was executed by New York State Police and Elmira Police.

Upon the search of the residence on 4th Street in Elmira, police located numerous firearms including handguns, pistols, and assault weapons.

Police say they recovered an extensive amount of large-capacity magazines and ammunition from the residence.

Burge was arraigned on the charges and remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $350,000 cash bail.

State police say this case is ongoing with additional charges pending.