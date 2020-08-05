Elmira man arrested on Sexual Misconduct charges

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division announces the arrest of 20-year-old Max Yerkes, of Elmira, NY.

Investigators initiated an investigation in mid-July after it was learned that Yerkes was
alleged to have had sexual intercourse with a person less than seventeen years of age.

As a result of that investigation, Yerkes has been charged with one count of Sexual Misconduct, a class A misdemeanor.

Yerkes was issued an appearance ticket and will appear for arraignment in the Town
of Big Flats Court at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office and the victim in this matter were assisted by the Sexual Assault Resource Center during the course of the investigation.

