Elmira man arrested on theft charges for fourth time in less than year

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man is facing theft-related charges for the fourth time since last March.

Damion Mathews, 23, was arrested on January 7 on an outstanding warrant issued two months ago.

The warrant was issued on November 8 by the Chemung County Court. Mathews was charged with fourth-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (a class-E felony) and Resisting Arrest (a class-A misdemeanor). He is being held in the Chemung County Jail awaiting a court appearance at a later date.

This Mathews’ fourth time theft-related charges in less than a year.

In October 2021, he was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly stealing a truck in Southport. The truck theft was part of a crime spree from March 2021 in which Mathews allegedly stole multiple vehicles and credit cards.

He was also arrested in mid-October on outstanding warrants for Grand Larceny from last summer.