ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on a weapon charge after police said he had seven guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, drugs, and cash during a search Tuesday morning.
Stevland Oliver, 44, was arrested by Elmira Police after en EPD SWAT Team executed a no-knock search warrant at his home on W. 4th St. around 5:00 a.m. on October 18. Police said the warrant came after a three-month investigation by the EPD Drug Enforcement Unit and NYSP Violent Gange & Narcotics Enforcement Team.
According to EPD, Oliver was armed at the time of the warrant, but no one was injured.
Police said they found and seized the following items from Oliver’s apartment:
- AK-47 rifle
- Three shotguns
- Two 9mm Glock Ghost Guns, fully loaded
- .25 pistol
- 30-round 9mm magazine
- Hundreds of rounds of other ammunition
- Fentanyl
- Methamphetamine
- Cocaine
- Large amount of U.S. currency
Oliver was charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, police said. He appeared in Elmira City Court and was taken to the Chemung County Jail.