ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested on a weapon charge after police said he had seven guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, drugs, and cash during a search Tuesday morning.

Stevland Oliver, 44, was arrested by Elmira Police after en EPD SWAT Team executed a no-knock search warrant at his home on W. 4th St. around 5:00 a.m. on October 18. Police said the warrant came after a three-month investigation by the EPD Drug Enforcement Unit and NYSP Violent Gange & Narcotics Enforcement Team.

According to EPD, Oliver was armed at the time of the warrant, but no one was injured.

Items recovered in Oct. 18 Elmira Police SWAT team warrant/Photo: Elmira Police

Police said they found and seized the following items from Oliver’s apartment:

AK-47 rifle

Three shotguns

Two 9mm Glock Ghost Guns, fully loaded

.25 pistol

30-round 9mm magazine

Hundreds of rounds of other ammunition

Fentanyl

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

Large amount of U.S. currency

Oliver was charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, police said. He appeared in Elmira City Court and was taken to the Chemung County Jail.