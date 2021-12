HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man was arrested after a road rage incident in the Town of Horseheads.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s office, 70-year-old Michael Clark was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the road rage investigation.

Clark was arrested for harassment in the second degree, arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court, and released.