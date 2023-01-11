ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been charged for allegedly stealing and taking apart a vehicle from the Elmira High School parking lot, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Aumick, 23, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation determined he allegedly had the vehicle that was reported stolen on Dec. 29, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said Aumick allegedly stole the car from the High School lot and “disassembled most of the vehicle for parts and scrap.”

Aumick was charged with 4th-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property and 3rd-degree Criminal Mischief. He was issued a ticket to appear in the Town of Southport Court at a later date. The Sheriff’s Office said Aumick was then turned over to the Elmira Heights Police Department on an unrelated warrant.