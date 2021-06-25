Elmira man charged in Dewitt Ave. shooting, third arrest this month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon Allwood, 24, has been charged in connection to the June 15 shooting on Dewitt Ave.

According to Elmira Police, an officer responded to the Arnot Ogden Medical Center for a report of a man in the emergency room who had been shot in the foot earlier that morning.

Elmira Police investigating early morning shooting, one person hospitalized

The shooting victim told the officer that he was outside of a residence in the 500 block of Dewitt Ave. when he was approached by someone he knows. Police say this person was acting in a strange manner and then pulled out a gun and pointed it toward the victim. The victim began to walk away and when the suspect fired a round that struck the victim in the foot.

The suspect, now identified as Allwood, fled the area in an unknown direction and the victim was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

Allwood has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, Criminal Use of a Firearm 2nd and Assault 2nd. Allwood was arraigned in Elmira City Court and remanded back to the Chemung County Jail.

Allwood has been arrested numerous times in recent weeks and years, most recently by New York State Police following a police chase in the Town of Big Flats on June 22. Allwood was charged with robbery in the first degree and various vehicle and traffic violations connected to the pursuit.

Allwood was arraigned in the town of Big Flats Court and was committed to the Chemung County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 property bond.

Allwood arrested in early June 2021 as part of an 18 person warrant roundup as part of the Operation Take Bake the Streets for outstanding warrants in Chemung County.







Allwood was also arrested in March 2019 after he attempted to flee police during a short vehicle pursuit that ended on Catherine St., in the City of Elmira.

If anyone was present in the area and witnessed the Dewitt Ave. shooting, or has any information related to this shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at (607)737-5626, or the tip line at (607)271-HALT.