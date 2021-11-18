Elmira man charged with arson, criminal trespass

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Rashad K. Abdul-Matin of Elmira was arrested by Elmira Police after a house fire and disturbance on the 500 block of High Street.

On the morning of Wednesday, November 16, officers from the Elmira Police Department responded to a residence where someone reported Adbul-Matin came to her residence and said he was looking for his family. Abdul-Matin is alleged to have kicked the door several times, broke it open, and entered as the resident was calling 911.

Abdul-Matin allegedly made verbal threats to burn the house down before leaving the residence and fled the area before officers arrived on scene.

At approximately 7:10 p.m. that evening, the resident observed flames outside of a window and called 911. The Elmira Fire Department responded to the scene and the fire was extinguished, leading to evidence being located that indicated this fire was intentionally set.

The homeowner saw someone fleeing the area and gave a description to Elmira Police officers.

On Thursday, November 18, Abdul-Matin was located, detained, and transported to the Detective Bureau and interviewed by investigators.

Abdul-Matin, 32, was charged with Criminal Mischief 4th, Criminal Trespass 2nd and Arson 1st, a class A-1 felony offense.

Abdul-Matin was arraigned in Elmira City Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail. Further charges are possible.