Elmira attempted murder suspect released after witnesses refuse to testify

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man who was charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting earlier this week has been released and the case dismissed.

Elliott Barner, 36, appeared in the Elmira City Court for a preliminary hearing on November 24. He was charged with three counts of Attempted Murder, Criminal Use of a Firearm and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Elmira Police said the victims and witnesses refused to testify at the Wednesday hearing, which resulted in the Court dismissing the case and releasing Barner.

The charges and court appearance were in connection to the Fulton Street-South Avenue shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Around 6:50 a.m. on November 22, the EPD responded to Fulton St. and South Ave. for a report of shots fired. On the scene, several people said they had been parked in a car on Fulton when someone in a residence in the 500 block started saying something to them and then started shooting at the car.

After talking to the victims and determining there was no altercation before the shooting, police set up a perimeter at the residence and saw Elliott Barner, 36, looking out the windows. Police tried to get Barner to surrender, and after a short period of time, three people, including Barner, exited the home.

The house was cleared to make sure no one else was inside. After obtaining a search warrant, police also found a gun and several shell casings on the front porch.