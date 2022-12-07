CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested and charged with allegedly sending someone to the hospital in critical condition after beating them with a baseball bat, according to police.

Dylan Fitch, 23, was arrested by Corning Police and Elmira Police on December 6 in connection to the alleged assault. According to police, the attack happened on Market Street in Corning on November 26.

Corning Police received a report there was a fight on E. Market St. near Wall St. The report said that Fitch and other people were in a truck and pulled up to another group of people walking on the street.

A verbal argument escalated until Fitch allegedly got out of the truck and hit a 23-year-old man in the back of the head with a baseball bat, the arrest report said. The man was taken privately to Corning Guthrie and later to transferred to Robert Packer in Sayre in critical condition, police said. CPD said he is still in the hospital as of Dec. 6.

Initially, no one called police, according to CPD. However, after receiving a call, Corning Police and Elmira Police identified the truck and the people inside. Fitch was arrested in the morning on Dec. 6 after police saw him walking on Post St. in Elmira.

Fitch was charged with 1st-degree Assault, 4th-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and 1st-degree Reckless Endangerment. He was taken to jail, appeared in Steuben County CAP Court and was released.