ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Konnor Scharborough was indicted by a Chemung Country Grand Jury for allegedly possessing two semi-automatic firearms.

According to the indictment, on Sept. 29 Scharborough possessed a loaded Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun and a loaded Bersa Fire Storm 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the City of Elmira.

Scharborough was indicted on two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and two counts in the third degree.