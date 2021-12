ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Travien Ferguson was arrested after multiple forcible touching allegations in Elmira.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Ferguson allegedly inappropriately touched two women on Oct. 30 and Nov. 28, 2021.

Ferguson is also on parole and is being charged with violating his parole in addition to two counts of forcible touching.

Ferguson is being held in the Chemung County Jail.