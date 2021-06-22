Elmira man charged with robbery after police chase in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Brandon Allwood of Elmira was arrested by New York State Police following a police chase in the Town of Big Flats.

Allwood was charged with robbery in the first degree and various vehicle and traffic violations connected to the pursuit.

Allwood was arraigned in the town of Big Flats Court and was committed to the Chemung County Jail on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 property bond.

The New York State Police were assisted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department and Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Allwood was arrested in March 2019 after he attempted to flee police during a short vehicle pursuit that ended on Catherine St., in the City of Elmira.

Allwood also arrested in early June 2021 as part of an 18 person warrant roundup as part of the Operation Take Bake the Streets for outstanding warrants in Chemung County.