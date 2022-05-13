BARTON, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has died after a serious motorcycle crash in Tioga County Thursday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s said that Brandon Burnham, 24, died from injuries in the May 12 crash. Deputies responded to the crash between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on State Route 34 in the Town of Barton around 9:41 a.m.

Officials determined that Burnham was in serious condition, and members of the public began CPR and life-saving measures on scene. Burnham was later taken to Robert Packer Hospital by Greater Valley Ambulance. He later died from his injuries.

The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the details of the crash.