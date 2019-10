ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Jason Lopez of Elmira is facing multiple charges after a burglary on Hoffman Street in September 2019.

According to court documents, Lopez allegedly entered the Hoffman Street home brandishing a gun and stole property. Lopez was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Lopez is facing one count of burglary in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.