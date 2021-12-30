Elmira man found unconscious with loaded gun in parking lot

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – An Elmira man has been arrested after he was found intoxicated and passed out in a parking lot with a loaded handgun.

An Elmira Police Officer observed James Oliver, 32, passed out in a car in the West Second Street Rite Aid parking lot on December 28 around 1:20 a.m.

Police interviewed Oliver and found he was highly intoxicated and in possession of an illegally and fully loaded 9mm handgun.

Oliver was arrested and charged with second-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (a class-C felony), Driving While Intoxicated, Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Submit to a Chemical Test.