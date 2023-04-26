ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man who admitted last summer to having hundreds of files of pornography of young children is headed to prison and will have to pay thousands to those children.

The U.S. Court for the Western District of New York announced that Jonathan Wilson, 50, was sentenced to five years in prison, as well as to pay $12,000 to the children shown in the images he had. He will also be required to register as a sex offender when he’s released from prison.

Wilson was arrested by Elmira Police in June 2022 after a months-long investigation into the child porn that started in March 2021, the court said. EPD searched Wilson’s house and found multiple devices that, when analyzed by the FBI, were found to have over 500 images and videos of pornography involving prepubescent children and children being violently abused by adults.

In August 2022, Wilson pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.