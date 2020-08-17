Elmira man indicted for attempted murder, assault, and robbery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man was indicted for attempted murder in the 2nd degree, assault 1st and robbery in the 1st degree.

31-year-old Elmira resident Terrance J.M. Head was arrested on a Superior Court Warrant and is currently in the Chemung County Jail without bail.

On Saturday, May 30th around 5:10 a.m., Elmira Police officers responded to the intersection of Walnut Street and Water Street for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene they found a male victim sitting on the curb who had been stabbed.

The victim was able to tell the officer the incident that happened a couple of hours earlier near the intersection of West Clinton Street and College Avenue. The victim advised he was fighting with another male and that person pulled out a knife and stabbed. The victim identified Head as the person who assaulted him.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by Erway Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the victim was robbed as well as being assaulted.

If anyone witnessed this assault or has information to provide related to this assault, they are encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department.