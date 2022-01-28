Elmira man indicted for beating someone with baseball bat on New Year’s Eve

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been indicted for allegedly beating a person with a baseball bat on New Year’s Eve.

Rodney White was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for the alleged crime. According to the indictment, White allegedly hit a man with a baseball bat multiple times on December 31, 2021 in the City of Elmira, “causing a laceration necessitating emergent care and resulting in substantial pain.”

He was indicted on one count of second-degree Assault. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office didn’t release any more information regarding the crime.