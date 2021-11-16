Elmira man indicted for cocaine possession; allegedly violated parole

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly possessing cocaine after a disturbance at a local hotel.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the Country Inn & Suites in Big Flats for a disturbance. Officials say Kelley and a female associate were staying in the hotel and that deputies located crack cocaine and suspected fentanyl in their hotel room.

Kelley was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony, and was later indicted for two counts of the same charge.

The Sheriff’s Office says due to the bail reform law, Kelley was released and is scheduled to reappear in court at a later date.

The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office says Kelley is allegedly in violation of his parole for a 2018 criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.