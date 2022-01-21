Elmira Man Indicted for failing to report a change of address as a Sex Offender

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for failure to update an address as required by the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Jason W. Sutton, of Elmira, was registered as living at 1996 Lake Rd., room 107, in Elmira, to the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services on July 20, 2021.

He then did not reside at that location after July 27, 2021, for at least ten days, without registering a change of address.

Sutton was indicted on the crime of failure to register as required by the sex offender registration act.

This is not the first time Sutton failed to report an address to the SDCJ.

Back in 2016, Sutton was wanted for failure to verify his address and was eventually caught by police.