ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man with a history of arrests has been indicted in connection to a robbery at a local gas station last month, according to court documents.

Timothy Lewis, 32, was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on June 30 in connection to the robbery. Lewis allegedly entered the 7-11 store on North Main Street in Elmira on June 14 and “forcibly stole property”, according to the indictment. He then allegedly threatened to shoot anybody who followed him, the indictment said.

He was indicted on one count of 3rd-degree Robbery.

Lewis was previously arrested in late May 2022 for the charges of Promoting Prison Contraband and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also arrested for allegedly having meth while being booked in the Chemung County Jail on March 5. And in December 2021, he was also arrested on Menacing, Reckless Endangerment and Fleeing charges.