Elmira man indicted for July stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Grand Jury has indicted Vernon Davis, 48, of Elmira for assault in the second degree.

Earlier this month Davis was arrested and originally charged with attempted murder for stabbing William Banks Jr. The indictment says Davis “intentionally stabbed William Banks, Jr., with a sharp instrument in the chest, causing the victim to bleed, collapse to the ground, lose consciousness and suffer substantial pain.”

Banks was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery. He was in stable but serious condition.