ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man was indicted following a shooting back in June that left one man dead inside a home on West Clinton Street in Elmira.

According to court documents, Taiwan L. Dennard, 42, was indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for murder in the second degree. The indictment reads that Dennard, with the intent to cause the death of another person, caused the death of Ervin L. Mosely by shooting them multiple times on or around June 18th, 2022.

According to the documents, Dennard is also being indicted on 11 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, four counts in the second degree, and seven counts in the third degree.

When Dennard was arrested police had found him in possession of an Ak-47 semi-automatic rifle, and when searching the residence found multiple other weapons. Two Glock 19 pistols, one of which was a ghost gun with the serial number removed, and various high-capacity magazines.