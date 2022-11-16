ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted following an incident in May of 2022 where police say he burglarized a Southside auto shop and stole catalytic converters.

According to the indictment, Jeremy R. Cornell is facing three charges against him for an act that took place on May 17, 2022.

The counts include Burglary in the Third Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, and Auto Stripping in the Second Degree.

Cornell is accused of breaking into a building located on Christain Hollow Road on Elmira’s Southside back in May where the indictment claims he had cut and removed two catalytic converters from two vehicles.

The vehicles were owned by the building owner and damages exceeded $1,500.