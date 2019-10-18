Elmira man indicted for multiple sex crimes

Breaking News
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Samuel Brooks of Elmira was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple sex crimes after an alleged indicent in October 2019.

Brooks is facing two counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree and burglary in the second degree.

According to court documents, Brooks allegedly forced a woman to place her mouth on his genitals. That evening he also allegedly broke into an apartment on the 300 block of South Avenue

18 News will have more on this story as information becomes available.

