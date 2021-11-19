Elmira man indicted for possessing AR-15 semi-automatic pistol

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Geoffrey Martin of Elmria was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on multiple weapon charges after a foot pursuit in the City of Elmira.

Around 4:20 p.m. on November 4, Elmira Police saw Martin, who had a warrant for his arrest, walking near Fulton Street and Partridge Street.

After an officer stopped him on O’Brien Place Martin allegedly ran and a short foot pursuit ensued. Martin eventually stopped and was taken into custody where police found a concealed AR-15 pistol inside of his jacket.

Courtesy: Elmira Police

According to court documents, Martin also possessed a flash suppressor, a pistol grip, shroud, and a loaded 40 round capacity magazine.

Martin, 22, was indicted on two counts each of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second and third degree.