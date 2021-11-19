Elmira man indicted for possessing AR-15 semi-automatic pistol

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Geoffrey Martin of Elmria was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on multiple weapon charges after a foot pursuit in the City of Elmira.

Around 4:20 p.m. on November 4, Elmira Police saw Martin, who had a warrant for his arrest, walking near Fulton Street and Partridge Street.

After an officer stopped him on O’Brien Place Martin allegedly ran and a short foot pursuit ensued. Martin eventually stopped and was taken into custody where police found a concealed AR-15 pistol inside of his jacket.

Courtesy: Elmira Police

According to court documents, Martin also possessed a flash suppressor, a pistol grip, shroud, and a loaded 40 round capacity magazine.

Martin, 22, was indicted on two counts each of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second and third degree.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now