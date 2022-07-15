ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted for charges stemming from a June 25 arrest on Elmira’s east side.
According to the Chemung County Grand Jury, Matthew A. Sadler, 38, was indicted for multiple drugs and weapons charges. The counts are listed below:
- One count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the second degree. Court documents say that on or about June 25, Sadler knowingly and unlawfully possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures, or substances containing methamphetamine, its salts, isomers, or salts of isomers, of the weight of two ounces or more.
- Second count, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Documents claim that Sadler possessed methamphetamine products with a weight of one-eighth ounce or more on June 25.
- Third Count, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. The documents claim that Sadler knowingly and unlawfully fentanyl with the intent to sell.
- Fourth Count, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. Documents claim that Sadler had knowingly possessed a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver loaded with ammunition, and the possession did not take place in the defendant’s home or place of business on or about June 25.
- Fifth Count, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. According to the documents, unlawfully and knowingly Sadler possessed a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver on or about June 25.