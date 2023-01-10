ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury following a raid on a home on 4th St. back in November of 2022.

According to the indictment, Madixx J. Burge was indicted on 30 counts of weapons charges and five counts of possession of child porn charges.

The incident occurred on November 17, 2022, when police executed a search warrant on 4th St. in the city.

The indictment claims that Burge was indicted on 30 counts of criminal possession of a weapon, five in the second degree, and 25 in the third degree.

The indictment says that Burge was in possession of eight AR-style semiautomatic rifles and numerous detachable magazines capable of carrying more than 10 rounds of ammunition.

In addition, Burge was indicted on two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child and three counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

The indictment states that Burge had knowingly promoted a performance that included sexual conduct by a child less than 17 years of age through the transfer of a digital image from his electronic device depicting the child engaging in sexual conduct.

The document also says Burge knowingly had the possession of sexual conduct by a child less than 16 on multiple accounts.

Burge is reported to still be in jail as of January 10, 2023.