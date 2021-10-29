Elmira Man Indicted on assault and weapon charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nicholas Spicer has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury for his Oct. 17 arrest involving an assault and a handgun.

On Oct. 17, Spicer had assaulted a female and had beaten her over the head multiple times with a pistol, causing her to bleed. Spicer has been indicted on three counts of criminally possessing a weapon and a fourth count of assault.

Spicer was in possession of two loaded handguns, one of which being a revolver with the serial number scratched off, and the other a 9mm pistol.

The original assault happened in the 300 block of Mt. Zoar St., in Elmira.

