Elmira man indicted on drug charges, previously arrested for meth lab explosion

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man previously arrested in connection to a meth lab explosion in December 2018 has been indicted.

Jared Voorhees is facing one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree for possessing Clonazepam in May 2019.

Voorhees and Chad White were arrested in connection to a meth lab explosion that happened on Dec. 1, 2018, on Lounsbury Ave in Elmira Heights.

White was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury in March for unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine in the third degree.

According to court documents, White possessed two or more pieces of laboratory equipment and two or more precursors, chemical reagents, or solvents in any combination to produce methamphetamine.