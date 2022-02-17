Elmira man indicted on weapons charges following January arrest

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted by the Grand Jury of the County of Chemung after events that led to his arrest last month.

According to court documents, Ryan M. Mahood-Coolbaugh, 25, of Elmira, has been indicted on three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second, third, and fourth degrees.

The Documents say that on January 27, 2022, Mahood-Coolbaugh was allegedly in possession of a Jennings .22 caliber pistol that was loaded with ammunition and was being possessed outside of the defendant’s home or place of business.

Mahood-Coolbaugh is being indicted on Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree for allegedly owning the Jennings .22 caliber pistol while previously being convicted of a felony or Class A Misdemeanor within the past five years.

Court documents also add he is being indicted on the Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree after allegedly being in possession of an antique Chiappa.22 caliber carbine rifle when he was not allowed to do so.

This indictment comes after the arrest of Mahood-Coolbaugh was made following a traffic stop in the town of Southport back in January.