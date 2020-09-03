Elmira man injured in SR 17 truck crash

DEPOSIT, N.Y. (WETM) – Danny Robertshaw, 57, of Elmira, was transported to Wilson Hospital for evaluation after a truck crash early Thursday morning on State Route 17 in Deposit.

At approximately 4:34 a.m., New York State Police at Deposit responded to the report of an overturned refuse trailer. Troopers located the truck blocking both westbound lanes. An investigation revealed that the truck was traveling west when it traveled off the roadway and into a ditch, tipped on its side and lost all of its contents.

State Police say that at approximately 7:17 a.m., the passing lane was reopened.

No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured. The NYS DOT and a NYS DEC Spill Response team also responded to the scene.