Elmira man injured in sword attack

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On March 29th, just before midnight Elmira police responding to a residence within the 700 block of South Main Street for a report of a man being stabbed with a sword.

According to police, upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a stab wound to his abdominal area.

Police arresting 33-year-old male Brandon Macewan of Elmira with assault in the First degree.

Erway ambulance and the Elmira Fire Department delivered medical attention to the victim on scene.

The victim later being transported by Erway’s Ambulance to a local hospital to receive further medical attention.

The press release stating that officers responding to the area located a male matching the description given by a witness as the suspect. The male was detained as part of the investigation. That suspect being Macewan.

The witness confirming to police that the male detained was the male who had attacked the victim with a sword.

The victim is currently still receiving medical care at a local hospital, but is currently in stable condition according to police.