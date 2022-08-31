ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a March 2021, investigation that found him to be in possession of hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, the Department of Justice says.

Jonathan Wilson, 50, of Elmira, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a lifetime period of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who is handling the case, stated that in March of 2021, the Elmira Police Department began an investigation into Wilson’s involvement in online child pornography and child exploitation activity.

During the investigation, Elmira Police executed a search warrant at Wilson’s residence and seized multiple digital devices belonging to Wilson. Forensic analysis of the devices recovered more than 500 images and videos of child porn, including images and videos depicting violence against children.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 30, 2022, at 11 a.m. before Judge Frank P. Geraci.