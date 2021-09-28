Elmira man sentenced to nearly 20 years for trafficking methamphetamine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Jamal Anderson, 40, was sentenced to more than 19.5 years in prison after he was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Anderson’s arrest was announced on Tuesday by U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. in Rochester.

Assistant U.S. Robert A. Marangola, who handled the case, stated that the charges stem from a long-term, multi-agency investigation into the trafficking of large quantities of methamphetamine in the City of Elmira.

On September 13, 2019, investigators executed a federal search warrant at an apartment at 916 Grand Central Avenue in Elmira. Officers seized over 1.1 kilograms of 95% pure methamphetamine, a quantity of heroin, and narcotics distribution paraphernalia. Anderson was arrested along with co-defendants Kevin E. Anderson a/k/a K-Born and Briana Hall.

Kennedy says Anderson conspired with McKinney and others to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and that Anderson’s involvement in the conspiracy included purchasing large quantities of methamphetamine, storing and packaging methamphetamine for distribution at various locations in Elmira, including 508 W. First Street, 912 Grand Central Avenue, 916 Grand Central Avenue, and 267 Henry Street, facilitating third-party purchases of methamphetamine, and directly distributing methamphetamine to others. During the conspiracy, Anderson and other members of the conspiracy possessed firearms.

Kevin E. McKinney and Briana were previously convicted and sentenced. McKinney pled guilty last year and was sentenced to 200 months in prison.

The sentencing is the culmination of an investigation on the part of the Elmira Police Department, under the direction of Chief Joseph Kane; the New York State Police Community Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), under the direction of Lieutenant Kevin Reyes and Major Mary Clark; and the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan, New York Field Division.