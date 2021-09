ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Rickey Wells, 52, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office as a Fugitive from Justice.

Wells is wanted out of Miami Dade, Florida for Cocaine Possession. He was arraigned in the Chemung County Court and will be held in the Chemung County Jail pending extradition.

Wells is currently serving jail time in the Chemung County Jail for Petit Larceny.