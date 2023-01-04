ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thanks to the work of a Youth Court Member, officials in Elmira have declared that December 6 will now be known as “Ernie Davis Day”, the City has announced.

City of Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell issued a proclamation on January 3, 2023, announcing that Dec. 6 will be known as Ernie Davis “Elmira Express” Day. The proclamation said the day will be to honor the legacy of the famous Elmiran footballer and his accomplishments on and off the field.

Youth Court member Isabella Griffin and Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell present the official proclamation declaring Dec. 6 “Ernie Davis Day” on Jan. 3, 2023 (Courtesy: City of Elmira)

“…although Ernie Davis never had the chance to impact the NFL, his spirit lives on in the City of Elmira and continues to inspire individuals to defy all odds, persevere through all obstacles, and most importantly, lead a life of kindness and compassion,” the proclamation read.

According to the City, the announcement is a result of the efforts of Isabella Griffin, a member of Elmira’s Youth Court.

Born in New Salem, Pennsylvania on December 14, 1939, Ernie Davis moved to Elmira when he was 12. He attended Elmira Free Academy and played halfback on the football team, and led the school basketball team to a 52-game winning streak, being dubbed “The Elmira Express”.

He later played football at Syracuse University. He made history by becoming the first African-American to earn the Heisman Trophy as a senior in 1961. He was later drafted as the number one overall pick by the Washington Redskins in 1962, and was soon traded to the Cleveland Browns.

But before he got the chance to play professionally, he came down with leukemia and died on May 18, 1963 at the age of 23.