Elmira Memorial Day parade returning in 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Elmira Memorial Day parade will return for the holiday weekend.

Changes have been made to this year’s parade to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Masks will be required for everyone in attendance and candy will not be thrown to the crowd like years past.

“A lot of the veterans missed out on the whole thing,” said parade coordinator Larry Sherman. “This is paying tribute to our fallen through all the wars. It’s just something that we all feel we need to to to honor those who sacrificed the most for this country

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of College Ave. and Washington on Memorial Day.

Those who wish to ride in the parade have until Monday morning to submit their request to organizers.