Elmira mural covered by building owner after vandalism

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Early Friday morning, 18 News learned about a mural being covered on Baldwin street across from Libertad Apartment in Elmira.

The building is owned by Lauper Electric. 18 News spoke with Kevin Lauper, the owner of Lauper Electric about the mural being painted over. He said the mural was being vandalized and made the decision to cover it up.

Back in May, the mural was created by Bradford Leiby. Leiby worked with Elmira Infinite Canvas to create the mural.

Elmira Infinite Canvas is a public art program of Community Arts of Elmira. The group works with organizations, businesses, and the City of Elmira, along with Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer. EIC is funded by donations, sponsorships, and grants, to allow artists to express their craft and beautify our cities.