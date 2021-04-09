Elmira native Pirozzolo tied to Rep. Matt Gaetz sex trafficking investigation

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 26: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference being held in the Hyatt Regency on February 26, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WETM/NBC News) – Elmira native Jason Pirozzolo, a prominent surgeon in the Orlando area, has been connected to a sex trafficking investigation involving Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Federal investigators are looking into whether Gaetz paid women to travel to the Bahamas for sex, NBC News reported Wednesday night.

According to CBS News, Gaetz visited the Bahamas in late 2018 or early 2019 with Pirozzolo, who allegedly paid for some of the travel expenses, accommodations, and female escorts.

According to Newsweek, Pirozzolo made two $1,000 donations to Friends of Matt Gaetz in March 2016 and May 2017.

Pirozzolo is the co-founder and chairman of the board of the American Medical Marijuana Physicians Association.

On Friday 18 News called an Orlando office number for Pirozzolo, but no one was available.

In a statement to CBS responding to reports about the Bahamas investigation, a spokesperson for Gaetz denied that he had ever paid for sex and called it “a general fishing exercise about vacations and consensual relationships with adults.”

Investigators are also looking into whether Gaetz and former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg used the internet to search for women they could pay for sex. The New York Times has reported that he’s being investigated for allegedly trafficking a 17-year-old.

A spokeswoman working for Gaetz outside his congressional office, Erin Elmore of the Logan Circle Group, said Friday that he has hired attorneys to push back against the swirl of allegations.

“Matt has always been a fighter. A fighter for his constituents, a fighter for the country, and a fighter for the Constitution. He’s going to fight back against the unfounded allegations against him. His legal team, led by Marc Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, will take the fight to those trying to smear his name with falsehoods,” Elmore said.

Gaetz is a close ally of former President Donald Trump and Mukasey, a former federal prosecutor, has represented members of the Trump family and is defending the former president in investigations by the New York Attorney General and Manhattan District Attorney’s offices.

Greenberg, who was hit with 33 charges in federal court in Florida, including stalking, wire fraud and sex trafficking of a minor. In a brief hearing in his case in Orlando on Thursday, Greenberg’s lawyer, Fritz Scheller, and federal prosecutors told the judge they expect him to strike a plea deal.

The parties did not signal if Greenberg was expected to cooperate in the investigation into Gaetz. “I’m sure Matt Gaetz isn’t feeling very comfortable today,” Scheller said outside the courthouse after the hearing.

Kirshner’s previous clients include former New York A.G. Eric Schneiderman, who resigned after being accused of physically abusing four women. He was not charged criminally because of statute of limitations issues.

In an op-ed in The Washington Examiner on Monday, Gaetz wrote: “Since I’m taking my turn under the gun, let me address the allegations against me directly. First, I have never, ever paid for sex. And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old.”

Gaetz has vowed not to resign, and said the “bizarre claims” against him were retaliation for challenging “the most powerful institutions in the Beltway.”