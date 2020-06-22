Elmira native returns from seven-month Navy deployment

PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 08: Aircraft parked on the flight deck of the US warship USS Harry S. Truman are pictured as the ship is anchored in The Solent on October 8, 2018 near Portsmouth, England. The nuclear powered aircraft carrier, named after the 33rd President of the United States with a crew of more than 5,000, has been at sea since late August and has been on operations in the North Atlantic, Mediterranean and Arabian Gulf. The Nimitz-class ship, launched in 1998 and carries more than 70 helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, arrived in The Solent on Saturday for a five-day stay. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WETM) – Petty Officer 1st Class Anthony Cram, a 2009 Horseheads High School graduate and Elmira native returned home after a seven-month deployment aboard the USS Harry S. Truman.

Since departing its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia in November 2019, the aircraft carrier sailed in the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

Cram is an air traffic controller aboard the carrier, responsible for operating the air traffic control radar systems to expedite and maintain a safe and orderly flow of air traffic. Cram also applies separation rules and moves all aircraft efficiently throughout the airspace.

“There are 4 control positions in Carrier Air Traffic Control Center, each relying on each other,” said Cram. “Every time we launch aircraft off this warship, lives are at stake. Every evolution has the possibility to be a high stress environment and working as a team, staying cool, calm and collected during adverse situations makes this job exciting. There is a rewarding feeling knowing we bring these pilots back safe after long missions.”

Following a scheduled return from deployment in March, after operating in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operations, Truman remained underway in the Western Atlantic as a certified and ready carrier force ready for tasking. As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, the Truman continued to conduct operations underway, minimizing the potential spread of the virus aboard the ships, in order to maintain maritime stability and security and ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. Truman sailed more than 56,000 nautical miles, deploying dynamically to support dual-carrier operations, air defense exercises, anti-submarine warfare exercises, and interoperability with joint services and with allies and partners. The ship also completed multiple strait and choke point transits, to include the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal and the Bab-el Mandeb Strait, while operating under three Combatant Commanders – U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), U.S. European Command (EUCOM), and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). US Navy

“I’m so very proud of all our sailors!” said Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, commanding officer of Truman, “Their resilience, perseverance, and utter dedication to mission has been nothing short of exemplary. It has been my greatest honor to serve as Truman’s commanding officer this deployment!”